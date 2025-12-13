Bihar Government Changes School Timings Due to Rising Cold

Keeping in view the rising cold wave in the state, the Bihar government has revised the timings of all government schools. The school timings have been changed for primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools. As per the revised time table, schools will now operate from 9:30 am to 4 pm.

The revised schedule includes a prayer session from 9:30 am to 10 am, followed by eight periods, with a 40-minute mid-day break from 12 pm to 12:40 pm.

The complete schedule of the revised timings is as follows:

First period: 10 am - 10:40 am

Second period: 10:40 am - 11:20 am

Third period: 11:20 am - 12 pm

Fourth period: 12:40 pm - 1:20 pm

Fifth period: 1:20 pm - 2 pm

Sixth period: 2 pm - 2:40 pm

Seventh period: 2:40 pm - 3:20 pm

Eighth period: 3:20 pm - 4 pm

The revised time table applies to all government schools, including Sanskrit and Urdu schools. The decision aims to ensure a regular academic schedule despite the rising cold wave.

School holidays in other states

Meanwhile, schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from December 20 to December 31, 2025, providing students with a 12-day break. The classes for the students will resume in January. The Uttar Pradesh government may further extend the vacation in January in case of intense cold weather. The government will review weather conditions and extend the holidays if the region experiences intense cold waves or dense fog. Any such updates will be communicated by respective schools to parents and students.

Several schools in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed till March due to cold, fog, and snowfall. Schools will need to remain closed from December 8 to 14 in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, all pre-primary schools and schools up to Class 8 will remain closed for the entire month of December and January. The classes for Class 1 to 8 will resume in March, while that of 9-12 will open from February 23, 2026.

