Bihar Extends Student Credit Card Scheme For 5 Years, Rs 950 Crore Approved

The Bihar government has extended the Student Credit Card Scheme, which provides financial assistance to students pursuing higher education, for another five years. A new framework has also been introduced to make the scheme more comprehensive, accessible, and financially sustainable.

The scheme will now continue until financial year 2030-31. Students will continue to receive education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh under the scheme.

The state government has also approved Rs 950 crore in the current financial year to provide education loans to students under the scheme.

Under the scheme, around 4.15 lakh students in the state have so far received financial assistance for higher education.

The government's decision is expected to enable more students to access financial assistance for higher education in the coming years.

Private BEd Colleges To Be Developed As Multidisciplinary Degree Colleges

The government has approved a proposal to develop 300 standalone private BEd institutions operating in Bihar as multidisciplinary degree colleges in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

According to a report, the decision will pave the way for private teacher education institutions recognised by the NCTE to introduce undergraduate courses in arts, science, commerce, and other subjects alongside BEd programmes. The institutions will also be able to introduce skill-based courses.

To introduce new courses, the institutions will have to adhere to the prescribed norms and obtain the necessary approvals from the concerned universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the NCTE, and the state government.

Admissions To 50% Of Seats In Private ITIs Through Joint Entrance

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to change the admission process for industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

From now on, admissions to 50% of the total sanctioned seats in private industrial training institutes will be conducted through the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Patna.

The move is expected to make the admission process in ITIs more systematic and transparent.