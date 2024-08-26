Bihar DCECE 2024 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins Today

Bihar DCECE 2024 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will open the choice-filling window for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can fill their choices by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The official notification in Hindi reads: "Candidates who appeared for the first or second round of DCECE (PE)-2024 through online counseling to enroll in Government/Private Sector Polytechnic Institutes and wish to participate in Mop-Up Counselling, or those who have not been allotted seats in the first and second round of counseling or had their seats canceled for any reason, should go to their Reporting Center for Document Verification. However, all candidates who have not been able to do so are also eligible for Online Mop-Up Counselling."

Bihar DCECE 2024 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule

Seat Matrix posting for online Mop-up Counselling on website: August 22, 2024

Starting date of Willingness-cum-Choice filling / Registration-cum-Choice filling for seat allotment: August 26, 2024

Last date of Willingness-cum-Choice filling / Registration-cum-Choice filling for seat allotment & Locking: September 01, 2024

Mop-Up Counselling provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date: September 06, 2024

Downloading of Allotment Order (Mop-up Counselling): September 06, 2024 to September 09, 2024

Document Verification and Admission (Mop-up Counselling): September 07, 2024 to September 09, 2024

Candidates who could not fill choices for the 1st round of online counseling due to any reason are also eligible for this online Mop-Up Counselling. To participate, candidates must register through the Counseling portal and fill in the maximum number of colleges/branches.