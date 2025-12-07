Advertisement

Bihar CET INT-BEd 2025: First Merit List Released For Four-Year Integrated Programme

Admission process for the integrated BEd program starts December 8 and ends December 18 2025 with document submission to allotted colleges.

Bihar University Opens Admission Process For Integrated BA BSc BEd Program
  • Bihar University released the first merit list for the integrated BA, B.Sc., and B.Ed 2025-2026 program
  • Admission process will run from December 8 to 18, 2025, with all colleges completing admissions by then
  • Selected candidates must submit documents to allotted colleges, including marksheet, admit card, and ID proofs
New Delhi:

Bihar University has released the first merit list for the four-year integrated BA, B.Sc., and B.Ed programme 2025-2026. A total of 400 students have been selected and the list can be accessed by visiting the official website of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (BRA) Bihar University.

Earlier the university announced the Combined Entrance Test Integrated B.Ed 2025 notification.

According to the notification, the admission process will begin from December 8 to 18, 2025 and all colleges have been asked to complete the entire process within this period. Furthermore, the list of admitted students must be submitted to the relevant office by December 19, 2025.

Click here for notification

Process to Download Merit List 2025

  • Visit the official websites: biharcetintbed-brabu.in, brabu.ac.in, or intbed.ucanapply.com
  • Open the Important Notices section on the homepage.
  • Select the CET-INT-B.Ed-2025 Merit List link.
  • The merit list will open immediately in PDF format.
  • Download and save the PDF.
  • Check your name, assigned college, and admission information.
  • Take a printout for admission and document verification.

Students whose names appear in the first merit list must submit their documents to their allotted college between December 8 and 18, 2025.

Candidates are required to carry their Class 12 marksheet, the CET INT-B.Ed 2025 admit card and application form, their category certificate (if applicable), a valid identification card, and passport-size photographs.

