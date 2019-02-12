Education Gets Highest Allocation In Bihar Budget

Bihar budget has also announced construction of 11 new medical colleges in the state

The Bihar government Tuesday attached top priority to education sector in its Budget for 2019-20 with a highest-ever allocation with no new taxes for its citizens. While presenting the Bihar budget in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also accorded top priority to roads, health, energy and police departments besides laying emphasis on 12 departments associated with "agriculture roadmap" such as agriculture, cooperative, rural development etc., reported Press Trust of India.

Education got the highest allocation of Rs 34,798.69 crore in this year's budget against Rs 32,125.64 crore in 2018-19, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The finance minister has also announced the work for construction of 11 new medical colleges in the state. Works for the new medical colleges, which are to be set up both by Centre andstate - will begin in 2019-20 at Chapra, Purnea, Samastipur, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Jhanjharpur, Siwan, Buxar, Bhojpur and Jamui.

Of the estimated revenue receipt of Rs 1,76,747.64 crore of the state government in 2019-20, the state's own tax revenue is estimated at Rs 33,800.00 crore while the state's own non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 4,806.47 crore.

Mr Modi presented the Budget of Rs 2,00,501.01 crore, which is Rs 23,510.74 crore more than the current 2018-19 year's Budget of Rs 1,76,990.27 crore.

The size of the state's budget has increased nine fold to touch Rs 2,00,501 crore in 2019-20, from Rs 23,885 crore in 2004-05, Modi said while presenting his 10th budget in the Assembly.

"The increase in size of budget indicates that the state is witnessing high growth which is evident from the CRISIL report based on government data which said that Bihar registered the highest growth rate of 11.3 per cent among major states in the country in 2017-18," Mr Modi said.

