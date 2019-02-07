UP Budget 2019: Rs. 26.57 Crore Provision For Setting Up Sainik Schools

The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2019-20 has made a provision of Rs 26.57 crore to set up Sainik schools in the state.

Education | | Updated: February 07, 2019 13:32 IST
UP Government has made Rs 26.57 crore budgetary provision for setting up Sainik Schools


Lucknow: 

A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made to set up government intercolleges (both boys and girls) in the state, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said in his budget speech.

A budgetary provision of Rs 242 crore has also been made to provide grant-in-aid to Sanskrit 'pathshalas' (schools) in order to encourage education of the language. Another Rs 30 crore has been earmarked as grant to aided Sanskrit schools and degree colleges.

