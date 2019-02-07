UP Budget 2019: Uttar Pradesh Announces Medical Varsity In Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Name

UP budget 2019 has also made a provision of Rs 26.57 crore to set up Sainik schools in the state.

UP budget 2019: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday in budget for 2019-20, has announced a medical university in the state in the name of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The state has earmarked Rs 50 crore for the construction of the medical college. Similarly, the budget has also proposed Rs 10 crore for setting up an AYUSH University in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agarwal today presented a Rs. 4.79 lakh crore budget, and announced populist schemes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The annual budget presented today is 12 per cent higher than the 2018-19 budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore. The budget includes new schemes totalling Rs. 21,212.95 crore.

"Rs 50 crore has been proposed in the budget to set up the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow. Similarly, Rs 10 crore has been proposed for setting up an Ayush University in the state," Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said in his budget speech.

In another announcement, the budget has made a provision of Rs. 26.57 crore to set up Sainik schools in the state.

Apart from allocations for the medical colleges and Sainik schools, a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made to set up government inter colleges (both boys and girls) in the state, according to the budget speech.

Mr Agarwal announced a number of new populist schemes, including "Kanya Sumangala Yojana" to raise health and educational standard of girls, "brighten their future and bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women." An amount of Rs. 1,200 crore has been proposed for the Yojana.

UP Budget 2019: Highlights from other education sector proposals

A budgetary provision of Rs. 242 crore has also been made to provide grant-in-aid to Sanskrit 'pathshalas' (schools) in order to encourage education of the language.

Rs. 30 crore has been earmarked as grant to aided Sanskrit schools and degree colleges.

Rs 908 crore proposed for upgrading select district hospitals into medical colleges and Rs 907 crore for various works of King George''s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

A total of Rs 25 crore has also been kept aside for setting up of a satellite centre of KGMU-Lucknow in Balrampur district.

A provision of Rs 854 crore has been made for various works of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Rs 396 crore for various works of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Lucknow.

The Rural Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai has been allocated Rs 357 crore and Rs 248 crore has been provided for the expansion and development of the Lucknow Cancer Institute.

A budget provision of Rs 18,485 crore announced for the Samagra Shiksha scheme in the basic education department.

Rs 2,275 crore allocated for mid-day meal programme

Rs 500 crore allocated to develop infrastructural facilities in primary and senior primary schools.

Rs 300 crore has been proposed for providing a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and one sweater free of cost to each student of Class I-V in the schools run by the state basic education board.

Rs 40 crore has been given for free distribution of uniforms to the students of primary and senior primary schools

Rs 5 crore proposed to setup primary and senior primary schools in ''Vantangiya'' villages and Rs 110 crore proposed for distribution of school bags in 2019-20.

(With Inputs from PTI)

