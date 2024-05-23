Bihar BPSC Block Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 318 Posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Block Horticulture Officers. The drive aims to fill a total of 318 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is May 29.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for the general category and Rs 200 for SC/ST/PWD and female candidates.

Age limits:

Applicants' age should be in the range of 21-37 years.

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in Horticulture Science (BSc Horti) or Agriculture Science (BSc Ag) from a recognised university/institute.

Vacancy Details:

UR: 81

EWS: 32

SC: 68

ST: 7

EBC: 86

BC: 44

Salary structure:

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 25,500 - 81,100.

Selection Process:

The candidates' selection will be based on a written test and an interview.

Written Examination:

Total Marks: 400

General Hindi: 100 marks (qualifying, minimum 30 marks required)

General Knowledge: 100 marks

Horticulture/Agricultural Science: 200 marks

Qualifying Marks:

General: 40%

EBC: 34%

BC: 36.5%

SC/ST/Women/PWD: 32%

Interview (Viva Voce):

Marks: 50

The merit list will be based on the sum of marks from the written test and interview. Preference will be given for prior cumulative employment in the same post.

Candidates must pass the written test to be eligible for the interview. All successful candidates from the written test must attend the interview to be considered for the final merit list.