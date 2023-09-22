Bihar Board Opens Registration For Intermediate Exams 2025, Check Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened registrations for Class 12 or Intermediate final exams for the academic year 2024-25. The exams for this academic year will be held in 2025.



The board has also made it clear that the entire registration process should be conducted under the supervision of the heads of the respective schools. The procedure must finish before the deadline mentioned on the website of the board. The schools can download the applications available on the website and distribute the same among eligible students. After the submission of the forms, the heads of the school must verify the details mentioned on the form and then upload it on the website for online registration.



The application process to register for the BSEB was started on September 20 and will conclude on October 11. Meanwhile, applications are also open for Secondary Registration 2023 for the exam scheduled for 2024. The registrations for Class 11 will also be done with the help of school principals.



The heads of the schools are required to submit the registration forms to the board before the last date. In case of any difficulty in filling the application form or in submitting the required fee, candidates may reach out to Helpline number 0612-2230039.



Steps to register

Step 1- Visit the official website

Step 2- Click on the link - 'Click Here For Intermediate Registration 2023-2025'

Step 3- The candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their User Name and Password

Step 4- Students are then required to fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form

Step 5- Submit documents and pay the fee

Step 6- Download the confirmation page

Step 7- Take its printout for further use