Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2024 Schedule Released, Details Here

Bihar Board Exams 2024: Practical exams for Class 12 will be held between Jan 10 and 20, 2024. File photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the Matric and Intermediate examinations 2024. The Intermediate exams will be held in two shifts from February 1 to February 12. Class 10 board exams will be conducted in two sessions from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

The Intermediate exams' first shift will be from 9.30am to 12.45pm, and the second shift will be between 2pm and 5.15pm. The practical exams for Class 12 will take place between January 10 and January 20, 2024. The internal assessment/practical exams for Class 10 will be conducted from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

The results for the BSEB board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared in March/April 2024.

Last year, the Bihar Board Inter exam witnessed an overall pass percentage of 83.70 per cent across all three streams- science, commerce, and arts. The matric exam reported a pass percentage of approximately 81.04 per cent.



The Bihar Board has recently published the holiday calendar for the 2024 session, revealing an extension of the summer vacation from 20 to 30 days. The vacation is set to take place from April 15, 2024, to May 15, 2024.