BSEB 2025 Results: Check Stream Wise Toppers In Class 12 Board Results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Intermediate or Class 12 results for 2025. The overall pass percentage of students who qualified the exam is 86 per cent. Around 94.77 per cent students have passed in the Commerce stream. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 89.50 per cent while the Arts recorded a percentage of 82.75 qualifications. The total pass percentage recorded this year is slightly less than last year's percentage of 87.21 per cent.

Science toppers

Priya Jaiswal (from West Champaran) has emerged as the first topper in Science. She has scored 484 marks securing 96.8 per cent. Akash Kumar is the second topper with 96 per cent. He has scored 480 marks. Ravi Kumar is the third topper with 95.6 per cent. Ankit Kumar, Atul Kumar and Varsha Rani have jointly secured fifth rank in Science stream. Ankit Kumar, Atul Kumar and Varsha Rani have jointly secured fifth rank in Science stream.

Commerce toppers

Roshni Kumari topped in Commerce with 95 per cent. Antra Khushi with 94.6 per cent is the second topper while Shrishti Kumar with 94.2 per cent is the third topper. Nishant Raj, Aditi Sonkar and Nidhi Sharma have jointly secured the fourth rank with 94 per cent.

Humanities topper

Ankita Kumar and Sakib Shah are the Humanities topper with 94.6 per cent. Anushka Kumari is the second topper with 94.2 per cent and Rokaiya Fatma, Arti Kumari and Saniya Kumari are the third toppers with 94 per cent.