Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How To Check Score

The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 today, March 31. The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced at a press conference by state Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar.

After the press conference, the result will be rolled out on the official website

The Bihar School Examination Board, in a tweet, said that the results will be released on March 31 at 1:15 pm in a press conference.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 : Steps to download

Candidates must keep their admit card and log in credentials handy at the time of checking the result.

Step 1: Click on a browser and visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Now click on the active link of Bihar Class 10 Result 2023

Step 3: A new page will appear - enter roll number, registration ID and date of birth

Step 4: Check all the details and click on submit

Step 5: Your Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: You can download the result on your device.

For the academic year 2022-2023, around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams. The exams took place from February 14 to February 22.

Students can also check their results by visiting their respective schools. In case of any discrepancy, students are advised to reach out to the board authorities at the earliest.