Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 To Be Declared Today, Check Time Here

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be declared today.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). The result will be uploaded on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.gov.in. The students can check and download the Bihar Board 10th result from the official website. According to local outlets, the result will be declared after 1.15pm at a press conference organised by the Bihar education board officials. Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar will announce the result at the press conference, BSEB said on Twitter. Key officials of the board are expected to be present at the press conference.

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams were held from February 14 to 22, 2023. The practical exams were held from January 19 to 21.

The BSEB had organised the board exams amid COVID-19 precautions. It gave students additional time of 15 minutes for reading and analysing the question paper.

BSEB released the official answer key for objective-type questions on March 6 and candidates were given time till March 10 to raise objections.

The Class 10 result will include student's name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject and total marks. It will also mention whether the student has been promoted to the next class or not.

The Bihar board Class 10 result declared last year had an overall pass percentage of 79.88 per cent. As many as 4,24,857 students obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students got second division, and 3,47,637 students secured third division.