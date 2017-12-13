Bihar School Examination Board To Begin Student Counselling For Board Exams On December 15

The counseling process will begin on December 15, 2017 and will end on December 21, 2017. Different days and slots have been allocated to different subjects. The board has also provided different telephone numbers for different subjects so that students do not face any difficulty due to a 'busy line'.
The day-wise schedule for counselling is given below:
December 15, 2017 - Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit
December 16, 2017 - Hindi, Maithili, Persian/Arabic, English, Mathematics
December 17, 2017 - Geography/ Social Science, Biology/Science, Physics/Science, Chemistry/Science, Bhojpuri/Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, Maithili
December 18, 2017 - Economics, History/Social Science, Psychology, Political Science/Social Science, Home Science
December 19, 2017 - Business Studies/Commerce, Social Science/Sociology, Computer Science and Media Web Technology, Vocational Education, Philosophy
December 20, 2017 - Chemistry/Science, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Bengali, Mathematics
December 21, 2017 - Physics/Science, Biology/Science, Accountancy, Farming, Vocational Education
The detailed schedule alongwith the telephone numbers can be found below:
Bihar Board Counselling Schedule for Board students 2018
The board exam for Intermediate students will begin on February 6, 2018 and board exam for matric students will begin on February 21, 2018.
