Bihar School Examination Board To Begin Student Counselling For Board Exams On December 15 The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has arranged for counselling session for Matric (class 10) and intermediate students who are due to appear in the board exams which will be conducted in 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB To Begin Student Counselling For Board Exams On December 15 New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has arranged for counselling session for Matric (class 10) and intermediate students who are due to appear in the board exams which will be conducted in 2018. The counselling will be done over the phone by subject-matter experts who will answer queries related to exam and would also provide solution to subject-related questions. The counselling will be done on separate days for separate subjects. Students who are appearing in board exam in 2018 should not miss out on this opportunity and get their queries solved.



The counseling process will begin on December 15, 2017 and will end on December 21, 2017. Different days and slots have been allocated to different subjects. The board has also provided different telephone numbers for different subjects so that students do not face any difficulty due to a 'busy line'.



The day-wise schedule for counselling is given below:



December 15, 2017 - Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit



December 16, 2017 - Hindi, Maithili, Persian/Arabic, English, Mathematics



December 17, 2017 - Geography/ Social Science, Biology/Science, Physics/Science, Chemistry/Science, Bhojpuri/Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, Maithili



December 18, 2017 - Economics, History/Social Science, Psychology, Political Science/Social Science, Home Science



December 19, 2017 - Business Studies/Commerce, Social Science/Sociology, Computer Science and Media Web Technology, Vocational Education, Philosophy



December 20, 2017 - Chemistry/Science, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Bengali, Mathematics



December 21, 2017 - Physics/Science, Biology/Science, Accountancy, Farming, Vocational Education



The detailed schedule alongwith the telephone numbers can be found below:





