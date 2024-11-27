Bihar Ayush Doctor Recruitment 2024 Notification Released, Check Details

Bihar Ayush Doctor Recruitment 2024: The State Health Society of the Bihar Government has issued a notification for the recruitment of Ayush Doctors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in, once the application window opens.

The application process is set to begin on December 1, 2024, at 10am, and the deadline for submission is December 21, 2024, by 6pm.

Bihar Ayush Doctor Recruitment 2024: Number of Posts

Ayurvedic Doctors: 1,411

Homeopathy Doctors: 706

Unani Doctors: 502

Total Vacancies: 2,619

The official notification states: "Candidates registered in states other than Bihar can apply online; however, during the verification/counseling of certificates, it will be mandatory for them to be registered with either the Bihar State Ayurvedic and Unani Medical Council, Patna, or the Bihar State Homeopathic Medical Council, Patna. Failing to meet this requirement will result in the cancellation of their candidature. The prescribed cut-off date of October 1, 2024, will be considered relaxed for this purpose."

Bihar Ayush Doctor Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

As of October 1, 2024, the minimum age should be 21 years. The maximum age limit varies by category as follows:

Unreserved Category/EWS (Male): 37 years

Backward Classes/Very Backward Classes (Male & Female): 40 years

Unreserved Category/EWS (Female): 40 years

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male & Female): 42 years

Bihar Ayush Doctor Recruitment 2024: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a lump sum amount of Rs 32,000 per month.

However, the number of vacancies may increase or decrease based on roster approval from the Health Department and as per requirements. The State Health Committee, Bihar, reserves the right to cancel or modify the advertisement without prior notice or explanation.