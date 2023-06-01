Bihar Sends Notices To 62 Doctors 'Missing' From Work For Years

The doctors have been abstaining from their duty for year. (Representational)

The Bihar state health department has issued notices to over 60 government doctors across the state for being on unauthorised leave for at least a year or more, officials said on Thursday.

A notice containing names of such doctors of different health centers and hospitals in this regard was uploaded on the department's website, they said.

The department directed all the 62 doctors in the list to submit an explanation for their unauthorised absence within 15 days or face strict disciplinary action.

“If no reply is received from the individuals within the stipulated time, it will be construed that he/she has no explanation to offer. In that case the department has the power to initiate disciplinary action against them," said a senior official of the department. "Unauthorised absenteeism invites action, including dismissal, under the provisions of government servant conduct rules,” he said.

The doctors, who were served the notices, have been abstaining from their duty for a minimum of one year and there were some who had not been coming to work for the past five to six years, the official said.

"The department had sought explanation from the doctors earlier. However, they did not reply. The doctors who have been served the notices include community health centers and those posted in the district hospitals," he said.

Patna has the maximum of 14 doctors who have been served notices for unauthorised absence from their duties for several years. Besides, notices have been served to doctors posted at health centers and hospitals at Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Jamui and Kaimur among others.

In January the Bihar government had dismissed 64 doctors who were posted in different districts and hospitals in the state from service for 'unauthorised absence' from their duties for more than five years.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Before taking the step, the government doctors concerned had been given several opportunities to clear the reason for their absence, but they did not submit their replies, the officials said.

