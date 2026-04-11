BHU School Entrance Test 2026 Admit Card, Exam Dates, And Admission Details

BHU SET 2026: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit cards for the School Entrance Test (SET) 2026 today. According to the February 20 notification, registered candidates can download their BHU SET 2026 hall tickets from April 11 onwards. The SET 2026 exam begins on April 22, 2026.

The SET 2026 exams will help boys secure admission in Classes 9 and 11 at the Central Hindu Boys School and girls in Class 11 in all streams at Central Hindu Girls School through a common entrance test. For boys, only 76 seats are available for Class 9, 54 for 11th (Maths), 27 for 11th (Biology), 14 for 11th (Arts), and 13 for 11th (Commerce). For Class 11 girls, there are only 13 seats available for the Maths stream, 13 for Biology, and 15 for Arts.

Eligibility Requirements For External Candidates

External candidates seeking admission through SET 2026 must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

For admission in Class 11, a minimum of 33 per cent marks in Class 10.

All students, including BHU employee wards, must secure a minimum 33% marks in the School Entrance Test.

The eligibility criteria for SC/ST/DIVYANG (Only Orthopedically Handicapped-OH) is 25% of the marks in SET 2026.

Candidates must note that the seat allotment for different streams of Class 11 will be based on the aggregate percentage of marks in the Class 10 board result for internal candidates and the SET index for external candidates.

BHU SET 2026 Exam Schedule

The university will conduct the school entrance examinations from April 22 to 26. Registered candidates can check the exam schedule below.

Class 11 (Arts): April 22, 2026

Class 12 (Commerce): April 23, 2026

Class 11 (Biology): April 24, 2026

Class 11 (Maths): April 25, 2026

Class 9 (only for boys): April 26, 2026

The above-mentioned exams will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am on the given dates.

Provisional Answer Key, Challenge Window

According to the official document, the university will upload the provisional answer key PDFs on May 4. The answer key challenge window will remain open till May 7. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key(s) can raise objections with a prescribed challenge fee of Rs 100 per question.

Final Answer Key And Result Declaration

The university will publish the final answer key on May 14, followed by the BHU SET 2026 result announcement in the second week of June. Class 9 counselling process is expected to begin on June 20, while the class XI counselling and admission process will tentatively start from July 1. The university will close admissions on July 15.