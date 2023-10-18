BHU Launches Teacher Exchange Programme To Enhance Academic Collaboration

Teachers will have an opportunity to be on deputation in BHU.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced the Annie Besant College Teacher Exchange Programme as part of the Ministry of Education's Institution of Eminence Scheme. Under this programme, selected teachers will have access to BHU's advanced facilities, including state-of-the-art research centres, technologically equipped laboratories, and extensive libraries. The programme aims to enhance teachers' academic, research, and professional growth. Faculty members selected under this programme will receive salary and allowances as per the government's deputation rules.

"The programme places a strong emphasis on integration, with host teachers from BHU assigned to support visiting faculty members. They will have access to BHU's state-of-the-art facilities, including extensive libraries, well-equipped laboratories, and cutting-edge research centres," the university said in its statement on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"The scheme will benefit teachers of the four affiliated colleges of BHU - Arya Mahila PG College, DAV Degree College, Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya, and Vasanta College for Women," it added.

BHU's vice-chancellor, Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, has highlighted that the Annie Besant College Teacher Exchange Programme aims to strengthen the culture of collaborative work within the university and make BHU's initiatives more accessible to a broader section of society.

BHU's programme pays tribute to Annie Besant's lifelong dedication to education. This initiative is dedicated to Dr Annie Besant, a prominent freedom fighter and advocate for a robust education system in India.

Dr Annie Besant founded the Central Hindu School in 1898, later transferring it to the founding committee of Kashi Hindu University.