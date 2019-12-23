BHU's 101st Convocation Begins; 11,529 Degrees To Be Awarded To Students

A total of 11,529 degrees will be awarded today to students.

The 101st convocation ceremony of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun at the Swantantrata Bhawan. Padma Vibhushan Vijay Kelkar is the chief guest of the occasion. BHU Chancellor Justice Giridhar Malviya is presiding over the function. The welcome address has been delivered by BHU Vice Chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

A total of 11,529 degrees will be awarded today to students. 732 students will receive PhD today along with 4,511 students who will receive their postgraduate degree and 6,272 students who will get their graduate degree today.

On the 101st convocation, two Chancellor medals, two Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Singh Gold Medals and 29 BHU medals will be awarded to students.

Shivarchit Mishra and Aman Kumar Trivedi will be awarded the Chancellor medal for securing the highest marks in postgraduate final exam and undergraduate final exams, respectively.

In total 508 medals and prizes will be presented to students at faculty level in postgraduate and undergraduate exams.

Professor Sunil Kumar Singh and Dr Vimal Lahari from Faculty of Education and Faculty of Social Sciences, respectively would be awarded D. Litt today.

