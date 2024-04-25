BHU Approves 14 New Scholarships And Gold Medal, Introduces New Programmes

Arya Mahila PG College authorised to offer Statistics, Mathematics, and Geography as minor courses.

The academic council of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) approved a proposal for 14 additional merit-cum-means scholarships and one gold medal during its session on Tuesday.

Chaired by vice-chancellor professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, the council, along with other members, deliberated on various matters concerning academic and research activities within the university. They also discussed strategies to enhance overall performance and productivity.

Additionally, BHU's council established a project monitoring unit aimed at enhancing the university's academic and research environment. Furthermore, the Academic Council sanctioned the appointment of 10 distinguished academicians as external members.

Other approved scholarships include:

Mahamana Malaviya Biotechnology Scholarship for the 2nd year MSc biotechnology student (from academic session 2024-25)

Biswanath and Meera Bhattacharya Scholarship for a 2nd year student of MA Sanskrit (academic session 2025-26)

Jhingan Sahu Memorial Scholarship for a 1st year student of MFA (textile design) (academic session 2024-25)

Two C N R Rao Scholarships for the students of final year of BPA (vocal music and instrumental music each) (academic session 2025-26)

Uday Pratap Scholarship for a 2nd year student of MSc (Agriculture) Mycology and Plant Pathology (academic session 2025-26)

J N Gupta and Savitri Devi Scholarship for a 2nd year student of MSc (physics) (academic session 2024-25)

Ramswaroop Jamnadevi Maheshwari Scholarship for a 1st year student of MBA (academic session 2024-25)

Five SGVP Swaminarayan Scholarships for students of the faculty of SVDV (academic session 2023-24)

The Awadh Raj Kumar Scholarship for a class 9 student (academic session 2024-25)

Akshaibar & Jogeshwari Giri Gold Medal from 2023-24 - Institute of Management Studies

The academic council also approved proposals to introduce new programmes and courses in various affiliated colleges of the university.

Arya Mahila PG College has been authorised to offer Statistics, Mathematics, and Geography as minor courses, while Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya can offer statistics and mathematics as minor courses.

Vasanta College for Women, Rajghat, has received permission to commence a UG Diploma course in computer application.

Under the new guidelines set by the academic council, part-time diploma or certificate courses will be available exclusively to regular UG and PG students of the university and affiliated colleges. For full-time diploma courses, specific academic requirements, credit criteria, and designated hours of study will be necessary.