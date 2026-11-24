BHEL Recruitment 2027: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a leading Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), has announced recruitment for 200 Engineer Trainee and Executive Trainee positions. The recruitment drive is open to young professionals across Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Civil, Information Technology/Computer Science, Human Resources, and Finance disciplines.

According to the post-specific eligibility criteria, engineering graduates, Chartered Accountants (CA), Cost and Management Accountants (CMA), and eligible human resources professionals can apply.

The application process will begin on November 25, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through BHEL's official website, careers.bhel.in, until December 28. Candidates are advised to carefully read the application instructions and ensure that their forms are successfully submitted. They must also ensure that the applicable application or processing fee is successfully paid.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2027.

According to the detailed notification, the above dates are tentative and may be revised. Any changes or further updates will be published on BHEL's official website, careers.bhel.in.

Key Instructions For Candidates

While filling out the online application form, candidates will be required to indicate their preferences for manufacturing units or Power Sector sites, as applicable, against the vacancies available in their respective disciplines.

The final allocation of postings will depend on candidates' preferences, their merit position in the selection process, the availability of vacancies at their preferred units or sites, and applicable reservation norms.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited: Engineer/Executive Trainee 2027 Recruitment Detailed Notification

The official notification states that although every effort will be made to accommodate candidates' preferences, BHEL's decision regarding the final place of posting will be binding.

Candidates selected as Engineer Trainees and Executive Trainees under this recruitment drive will be required to serve at their allocated place of posting, either at a manufacturing unit or in a Power Sector region, for at least 10 years from the date of joining.

During this period, requests for transfers or changes in the place of posting will not be entertained for the first 10 years of service.

BHEL Selection Process

The selection process for Engineer Trainee and Executive Trainee positions will comprise a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

Based on their CBE scores and the recruitment requirements, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews in order of merit. The shortlisting ratio will be 1:5 against the number of vacancies in each discipline and category.

The minimum qualifying marks in the Computer-Based Examination will be:

General (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 40%

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe: 30%

Candidates scoring below the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in the Computer-Based Examination will be disqualified from the further selection process.

Candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) will be eligible for a 25% relaxation below the respective category cut-off marks for shortlisting. However, the minimum qualifying marks will be 30% for UR/EWS candidates and 22.5% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, and ST candidates.

Eligible PwBD candidates will be shortlisted in the same prescribed ratio of 1:5.