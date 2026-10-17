BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2027: 660 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility, Application Dates

BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2027: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced recruitment for 660 Artisan Grade IV posts across nine manufacturing units in India. The recruitment drive covers seven trades, including Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Foundryman. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official BHEL careers website. The application process is scheduled to begin on October 21, 2026, and will close on November 18, 2026. Candidates must check the prescribed educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility conditions before submitting their applications. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for December 11, 2026.

Click here: BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2027 Notification PDF

BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2027: Important Dates

The recruitment notification provides the following important dates for candidates planning to apply:

Total Vacancies: 660

660 Online Application Begins: October 21, 2026, at 10 AM

October 21, 2026, at 10 AM Last Date to Apply: November 18, 2026, at 11:45 PM

November 18, 2026, at 11:45 PM Age and Qualification Cut-off Date: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Tentative CBT Date: December 11, 2026

Candidates should complete the application process within the prescribed deadline and regularly check the official website for updates.

BHEL Artisan Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria

BHEL has announced vacancies across seven trades. The trade-wise distribution is as follows:

Fitter: 278 posts

278 posts Welder: 104 posts

104 posts Machinist: 101 posts

101 posts Electrician: 90 posts

90 posts Turner: 52 posts

52 posts Electronics Mechanic: 23 posts

23 posts Foundryman: 12 posts

Candidates must have passed Class 10 and hold a National Trade Certificate (NTC/ITI) and a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the relevant trade, subject to the conditions specified in the notification. The minimum marks requirement and other eligibility conditions must also be checked before applying.

BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2027: Selection Process

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Examination, followed by document verification and a qualifying skill test, as prescribed in the recruitment notification. Candidates should carefully read the detailed advertisement for the examination pattern, qualifying requirements, application fee and other instructions.

Applicants can apply for only one manufacturing unit and one trade. The recruitment covers nine manufacturing units, so candidates should carefully review the available vacancies and posting conditions before submitting their applications.