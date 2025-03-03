Bharati Vidyapeeth University Announces Registration And Exam Schedule

Bharati Vidyapeeth Admissions: The last date to apply for BPharm programme is May 30.
Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) has started the application process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bvuniversity.edu.in. All relevant information, including programme details, entrance exam names, application deadlines, application fees, and exam dates, is available on the official website.
Undergraduate Programmes: Application Deadlines And Entrance Test Dates
- BV-BTech-2025: Applications for the BTech programme will close on May 30. The entrance exam will be held on June 8.
- BUMAT-2025: The deadline to apply for BBA, BCA, and BHMCT/BSc (H & HA) programmes is June 7, with the entrance test scheduled for June 15.
- BV-LAWUG-2025: Applications for BALLB and BBA LLB (5-year) courses must be submitted by June 13. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 22.
- BV-BPharm-2025: The last date to apply for BPharm and PharmD programmes is May 30, and the entrance test is scheduled for June 8.
- BV-BScNURSING-2025: Applications for the BSc Nursing programme must be submitted by June 14. The exam is set for June 22.
Postgraduate Programmes: Application Deadlines And Entrance Test Dates
- BMAT-2025: Applications for MBA and MHA programmes must be submitted by April 5, 2025. The entrance test will take place on April 13.
- BV-MEVST-MGI-2025: For MSc Environmental and MSc Geoinformatics programmes, the application deadline is May 21, with the entrance exam on May 23.
- BV-MWCA-2025: The MSc Wildlife Conservation Action programme application deadline is March 18, and the exam will be held on March 25.
- MBT-2025: Students applying for MSc Bioinformatics, MSc Biotechnology, and MSc Medical Biotech programmes must apply by May 13. The entrance test is scheduled for May 25.
- BV-MScNURSING-2025: The MSc Nursing programme application deadline is June 19, and the entrance exam will take place on June 22.