Bharati Vidyapeeth University Announces Registration And Exam Schedule

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) has started the application process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bvuniversity.edu.in. All relevant information, including programme details, entrance exam names, application deadlines, application fees, and exam dates, is available on the official website.

Undergraduate Programmes: Application Deadlines And Entrance Test Dates

BV-BTech-2025: Applications for the BTech programme will close on May 30. The entrance exam will be held on June 8.

BUMAT-2025: The deadline to apply for BBA, BCA, and BHMCT/BSc (H & HA) programmes is June 7, with the entrance test scheduled for June 15.

BV-LAWUG-2025: Applications for BALLB and BBA LLB (5-year) courses must be submitted by June 13. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 22.

BV-BPharm-2025: The last date to apply for BPharm and PharmD programmes is May 30, and the entrance test is scheduled for June 8.

BV-BScNURSING-2025: Applications for the BSc Nursing programme must be submitted by June 14. The exam is set for June 22.

Postgraduate Programmes: Application Deadlines And Entrance Test Dates