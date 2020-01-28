BDU Result 2019: Bharathidasan University Releases UG Results. Direct Link Here

BDU result 2019: The BDU result for UG exams has been released at bdu.ac.in.

BDU result 2019: Bharathidasan University (BDU) has released the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) semester exam results for the November 2019 semester exams. The BDU result for Undergraduate exams has been released on the official website, bdu.ac.in. According to a notification published on the official website, BDU results for B.Sc. 2006-2018 batches have been released today. BDU had earlier released the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) and Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) results this month.

Madras University, another Tamil Nadu-based varsity, is expected to release its UG and PG results in the first week of next month.

BDU result 2019: Direct link

Download your BDU results from the direct links provided here:

BDU result 2019 direct link

BDU result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Bharathidasan University or BDU results released recently:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BDU, bdu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Click on the UG, PG results link provided there

Step 4: On next page, click on your results (a direct link for BDU results have been given above)

Step 6: Click submit

Step 7: Check your BDU results

Bharathidasan University established in February 1982, and was named after the great revolutionary Tamil Poet, Bharathidasan (1891-1964). The motto of the University "We will create a brave new world" has been framed from Bharathidasan's poetic words.

Click here for more Education News

