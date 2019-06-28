BDU April Results Released. Direct Links Here

BDU result 2019: Bharathidasan University results have been released @ bdu.ac.in

BDU result 2019: Bharathidasan University has released the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) semester exam results for the April exams. The BDU result for Undergraduate exams has been released on the official website, bdu.ac.in. According to a notification published on the official website, BDU results for B.Sc. (1991-2004 Batches) and B.Sc. (2005-2018 Batches) have been released today. BDU had released Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) results for 2001 and 2008 batches on June 26.

Another Tamil Nadu-based varsity, Madras University released its UG and PG results yesterday.

BDU result 2019: Direct link

Download your BDU results from the direct links provided here:

BDU result 2019 direct link

BDU result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Bharathidasan University or BDU results released recently:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BDU, bdu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Click on the UG, PG results link provided there

Step 4: On next page, click on your results (a direct link for BDU results have been given above)

Step 5: On next page, enter your BDU exam details

Step 6: Click submit

Step 7: Check your BDU results

Bharathidasan University established in February 1982, and was named after the great revolutionary Tamil Poet, Bharathidasan (1891-1964). The motto of the University "We will create a brave new world" has been framed from Bharathidasan's poetic words.

