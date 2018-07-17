BCECEB Begins Application For PGEAC 2018; Counselling To Be Done For M.Tech. Admission

BCECEB Begins Application For PGEAC 2018

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun application process for Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2018. The counselling process will be conducted for admission to first year of M.Tech. in Machine Design and M.Tech. in Thermal Engineering at MIT, Muzaffarpur. Last date to register for the counselling is July 24, 2018.

Candidates will get time till July 25 to submit application fee through challan or online through the website. After application, candidates would be allowed to edit their application form online till July 26, 2018.

BCECEB will publish the counselling programme on July 28 and the proposed date for counselling is July 30, 2018.

Application Process

Step one: Go to official BCECE website: www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step two: Click on PGEAC tab available on the left side of the webpage.

Step three: Click on 'Apply Now' link.

Step four: In the new page click on New Registration link and complete the process.

The detailed instruction to complete application process is also available under the PGEAC tab on BCECEB website. Before beginning the application process, keep the following details and documents at hand:

Email id

Mobile number

Scanned copy of passport size photograph (less than 100 kb)

Scanned copy of signature (less than 100 kb)

Aadhar card (if available)

Credit card, debit card or netbanking details, if making the payment online

