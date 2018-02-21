Bihar Board Open School Class 10, 12 Result Announced For Second Exam Held In December 2017

BBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2018: Know How To Check
- Go to the official website bbose.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter the roll number or enrollment number
- Submit the details
- Check the BBOSE result
- Take a printout of the result copy
While 1000 students have been expelled for cheating in Bihar Board class 12 exam, the board has disallowed class 10 students from wearing socks and shoes to exam halls as a measure to curb malpractices. 11207986 candidates had appeared for the class 12 exam and close to 18 lakh students will take the class 10 exam today.
CommentsClass 10 board exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year," BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, who issued the instructions on Sunday, said.
For the class 12 exam, the Board had a strict agenda as well. Examinations this time were held in a fair manner this time and mass cheating in Bihar was a thing of the past. It is not possible now,' added the Board Chairman. In addition to 1000 students, 25 fake examiners were also caught and FIRs were lodged against guardians for helping their wards to cheat in the examinations.