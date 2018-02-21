Bihar Board Open School Class 10, 12 Result Announced For Second Exam Held In December 2017 BBOSE has released the results for secondary and senior secondary exam which was held in December 2017. Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Board at bbose.org.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2017 Declared: Check Now New Delhi: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE has released the results for secondary and senior secondary exam which was held in December 2017. Candidates can check the result using their roll number and enrollment number. The BBOSE class 10, 12 board exams were held from 15 December till 5 January 2018. Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Board at bbose.org. Meanwhile annual regular board exams in the State have begun. Class 12 board exams are over.



BBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2018: Know How To Check Go to the official website bbose.org

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number or enrollment number

Submit the details

Check the BBOSE result

Take a printout of the result copy

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE has released the results for secondary and senior secondary exam which was held in December 2017. Candidates can check the result using their roll number and enrollment number. The BBOSE class 10, 12 board exams were held from 15 December till 5 January 2018. Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Board at bbose.org. Meanwhile annual regular board exams in the State have begun. Class 12 board exams are over.While 1000 students have been expelled for cheating in Bihar Board class 12 exam , the board has disallowed class 10 students from wearing socks and shoes to exam halls as a measure to curb malpractices. 11207986 candidates had appeared for the class 12 exam and close to 18 lakh students will take the class 10 exam today. "There is nothing new in this order to students appearing in Class 10 board exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year," BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, who issued the instructions on Sunday, said.For the class 12 exam, the Board had a strict agenda as well. Examinations this time were held in a fair manner this time and mass cheating in Bihar was a thing of the past. It is not possible now,' added the Board Chairman. In addition to 1000 students, 25 fake examiners were also caught and FIRs were lodged against guardians for helping their wards to cheat in the examinations.