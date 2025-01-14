Bank Of Baroda Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Window To Close Soon, Salary Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) will close the registration process for its Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2025 on January 17, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,267 vacancies.

Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, bankofbaroda.in

Step 2. Click on the "Careers" tab on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Click on the "Current Openings" tab

Step 5. Then click on the link titled "Recruitment of professionals on a regular basis in various departments"

Step 6. Register yourself and make the payment

Step 7. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

The official notification states: "The process of registration of the application is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment. Candidates are requested to note down the acknowledgment number and retain a copy of the application form for future reference. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Shortlisting and the interview/selection process will be purely provisional, without verification of documents."

Registration Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges for General, EWS, and OBC candidates. For SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates, the fee is Rs 100 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges. This non-refundable fee must be paid regardless of whether the online test is conducted or the candidate is shortlisted for the interview.

Scale of Pay

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 48,480 to Rs 1,35,020.