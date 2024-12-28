Advertisement

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Specialist Officers, Salary Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Specialist Officers, Salary Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,267 vacancies.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has commenced the application process for its Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,267 vacancies.  

The official notification states: "The process of registration of the application is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment. Candidates are requested to note down the acknowledgment number and retain a copy of the application form for future reference. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Shortlisting and the interview/selection process will be purely provisional, without verification of documents."  

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Fee
  
The application fee is Rs 600 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges for General, EWS, and OBC candidates. For SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates, the fee is Rs 100 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges.  

This non-refundable fee must be paid regardless of whether the online test is conducted or whether the candidate is shortlisted for the interview.  

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Scale of Pay

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 48,480 to Rs 1,35,020.  

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in 
Step 2. Click on the 'Careers' tab on the homepage  
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page  
Step 4. Click on the 'Current Openings' tab  
Step 5. Then click on the link titled 'Recruitment of professionals on a regular basis in various departments'  
Step 6. Register yourself and make the payment
Step 7. Submit the application form and take a hard copy for future reference  

