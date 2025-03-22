Banaras Hindu University Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For Junior Clerk, Check Details

BHU Recruitment 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Clerk positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 199 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, bhu.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the post is April 17, 2025.

BHU Recruitment 2025: Essential Qualification

A second-class graduate degree with at least six months of training in computer usage for office automation, bookkeeping, and word processing from a certified institution.

Alternatively, a second-class graduate degree with a Diploma in Computer recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Computer Typing Test (Skill Test)

A computer typing test will be conducted, which will be qualifying in nature.

To qualify, candidates must achieve a typing speed of:

30 words per minute for English

25 words per minute for Hindi

The official notification states: "The official online mode of submission of the application form shall be essential, followed by submission of the downloaded hard copy with all enclosures. Applicants shall first register on the Recruitment & Assessment Cell portal on the BHU website, after which they can fill up the prescribed electronic application form online. A digital passport-size photograph and signature in JPEG format, not exceeding 50 KB each in file size, will be required for uploading while filling out the online application."

BHU Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500 is applicable for candidates belonging to the UR, EWS, and OBC categories. However, candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories, as well as women candidates, are exempt from paying the application fee.

The fee can be paid online through the payment gateway using internet banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.