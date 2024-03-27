Banaras Hindu University Nursing Officers Recruitment Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details

BHU Nursing Officers Recruitment Exam 2024: The test will be conducted for one hour, from 4pm to 5pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule for the recruitment of nursing officers at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The examination will be held online on April 12 across 40 cities nationwide.

BHU Nursing Officers Recruitment Exam 2024: Paper Pattern

Questions will be in a multiple-choice format.

Part A will cover the Technical Subject (Nursing) with 30 questions carrying a total of 120 marks.

Part E will focus on General Aptitude and Awareness, comprising 20 questions worth 80 marks.

The city intimation slips will be tentatively released on March 28 while admit cards will be issued on April 9.



BHU Nursing Recruitment Exam 2024 pic.twitter.com/3hR6UiP2St — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) March 26, 2024

The examination will be conducted for one hour, from 4pm to 5pm.

Each correct answer will earn candidates four marks, while an incorrect answer will result in a deduction of two marks.

For further information regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the NTA and BHU websites.

Click here to check the official recruitment notification.