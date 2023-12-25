Banaras Hindu University Introduces 4 Scholarships For Chemistry And Law Students

Banaras Hindu University: Students will be awarded scholarships starting the academic session 2024-25.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced four new scholarships for Chemistry and Law students starting academic session 2024-25. Alumni Madan Mohan Kayastha and his wife, Santosh Kayastha, have donated Rs 20 lakh to initiate these scholarships in memory of their parents. Mr Kayastha, a BHU alumnus had completed his MTech in Industrial Chemistry in 1951.

The scholarships, named Sita Ram and Ajudhia Devi Scholarships, pay homage to the parents of Madan Mohan Kayastha. They will be awarded to one female student in the first year of BSc (Chemistry Hons) and one student in the first year of MSc (Chemistry).

Similarly, the Bhagwati and Mulk Raj Mahajan Scholarships have been established honouring Santosh Kayastha's (Mahajan) parents. This scholarship will be offered to a first-year woman student pursuing BA (LLB) Hons and a second-year student in the LLM program.

Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, BHU's Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the strong commitment and connection that BHU's alumni maintain with the university.

Banaras Hindu University is a globally acclaimed centre of education. It was founded in 1916 by freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malaviya, with collaborative efforts from influential figures such as Dr. Annie Besant, who envisioned it as the University of India. The Parliamentary legislation facilitated the establishment of Banaras Hindu University, BHU Act 1915. The university comprises five institutes, 16 faculties, and 135 departments.