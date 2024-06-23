Banaras Hindu University Announces New Scholarships Under Pratidana Initiative

BHU Scholarships 2024: These scholarships are allocated to Faculty of Education and two schools.
BHU Scholarships 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced three new scholarships, one each for the Faculty of Education, Central Hindu Boys School, and Central Hindu Girls School. These scholarships have been established through donations under the university's Pratidana initiative.
The academic council of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), however, also approved a proposal for 14 additional merit-cum-means scholarships and one gold medal during its session in April this year.
Other approved scholarships include:
- Biswanath and Meera Bhattacharya Scholarship for a 2nd year student of MA Sanskrit (academic session 2025-26)
- Mahamana Malaviya Biotechnology Scholarship for the 2nd year MSc biotechnology student (from academic session 2024-25)
- J N Gupta and Savitri Devi Scholarship for a 2nd year student of MSc (physics) (academic session 2024-25)
- Jhingan Sahu Memorial Scholarship for a 1st year student of MFA (textile design) (academic session 2024-25)
- Two C N R Rao Scholarships for the students of final year of BPA (vocal music and instrumental music each) (academic session 2025-26)
- Uday Pratap Scholarship for a 2nd year student of MSc (Agriculture) Mycology and Plant Pathology (academic session 2025-26)
- Akshaibar & Jogeshwari Giri Gold Medal from 2023-24 - Institute of Management Studies
- The Awadh Raj Kumar Scholarship for a class 9 student (academic session 2024-25)
- Ramswaroop Jamnadevi Maheshwari Scholarship for a 1st year student of MBA (academic session 2024-25)
- Five SGVP Swaminarayan Scholarships for students of the faculty of SVDV (academic session 2023-24)