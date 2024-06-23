Banaras Hindu University Announces New Scholarships Under Pratidana Initiative

BHU Scholarships 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced three new scholarships, one each for the Faculty of Education, Central Hindu Boys School, and Central Hindu Girls School. These scholarships have been established through donations under the university's Pratidana initiative.

The academic council of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), however, also approved a proposal for 14 additional merit-cum-means scholarships and one gold medal during its session in April this year.

Other approved scholarships include: