AYUSH Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of National Institute of Homeopathy In Delhi

AYUSH Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of NIH In Delhi

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik Tuesday laid the foundation stone of National Institute of Homeopathy in outer Delhi's Narela. The institute, an extension of National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata, would be set up on 10 acre land, an official statement said. Mr Naik said Homoeopathy is gaining acceptance and growing in popularity all over the world.

He said his ministry has taken various initiatives to develop, promote and accelerate the AYUSH systems in the country.

"In order to bring uniformity in admission of students in AYUSH institutions and to ensure that meritorious students come to AYUSH streams, the ministry has started the admission process into AYUSH undergraduate courses by using the merit list of NEET conducted by the CBSE," he said.

Further, for postgraduate courses, a national-level common entrance test namely, All India Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) was conducted, he said.

MP from North West Delhi Udit Raj and Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Adesh Gupta were also present on the occasion.

This National Institute of Homoeopathy in Narela is proposed to be a 100 bedded hospital and centre of excellence in quality education and research. It would target only post graduation and PhD level teaching to fill up the gap in high quality research and treatment in Homoeopathy.

The total cost of project would be Rs 302 crore, the statement said. The institute will offer postgraduate courses in seven disciplines.

Total seven students per department per academic year will be allowed to take admissions in PG courses. The intake of PhD students will be 10 students per year.

The OPD part of the hospital will consists of general and speciality clinic.