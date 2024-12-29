Advertisement

ATMA 2024 Results To Be Out On December 31, Check Details

ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools

ATMA 2024: Steps To Check Results
Candidates who appeared for exam can check their results by visiting official website.

ATMA 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to announce the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 on December 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, atmaaims.com.  

ATMA 2024: Steps To Check Results  

Step 1: Go to the official website, atmaaims.com  
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage 
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your login credentials  
Step 5: Check the results and download them  
Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference 

ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools, excluding IIMs. The test is center-based, conducted online, with a duration of three hours, featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).  

However, AIMS has commenced the application process for the ATMA 2025 exam. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website.  

The application deadline is February 2, 2025. The examination is scheduled for February 16, 2025, and the results will be announced on February 22, 2025.  

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Payments through Cash, Demand Draft (DD), or Cheque are not accepted.  

Women candidates are eligible for a 25 per cent fee concession. Candidates from North Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura) are eligible for a 50% fee concession.

