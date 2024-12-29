ATMA 2024 Results To Be Out On December 31, Check Details

ATMA 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to announce the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 on December 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, atmaaims.com.

ATMA 2024: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Go to the official website, atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Check the results and download them

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference

ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools, excluding IIMs. The test is center-based, conducted online, with a duration of three hours, featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

However, AIMS has commenced the application process for the ATMA 2025 exam. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website.

The application deadline is February 2, 2025. The examination is scheduled for February 16, 2025, and the results will be announced on February 22, 2025.

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Payments through Cash, Demand Draft (DD), or Cheque are not accepted.

Women candidates are eligible for a 25 per cent fee concession. Candidates from North Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura) are eligible for a 50% fee concession.