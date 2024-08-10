Advertisement

Assam To Create New Posts Of Graduate Teacher In Schools

Assam cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved 1766 new posts in this regard.

"Assam To Create New Posts Of Graduate Teacher In Schools": CM Sarma
The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.
Guwahati, Assam:

Assam cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday decided to create a new post of graduate teacher (mathematics) in state schools and approved 1766 new posts in this regard.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday. Assam cabinet has also approved the recruitment of 221 posts of 3rd grade and 4th grade in 11 polytechnics and two engineering colleges of the state.

"We have asked the governing bodies of these institutions to conduct recruitment for these posts and the salary against the said posts will be given from the state budget, without the need for outsourcing," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state cabinet has also decided to increase the council constituency numbers of Moran and Matak Autonomous Councils. "The current members of Moran and Matak Autonomous Councils are 22 and the state cabinet has decided to increase the council constituencies of both councils from 22 to 27," Sarma added.

He further said that the state cabinet has decided on the inclusion of 16 Bodo community-dominated villages in Sonitpur and Biswanath districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

