Assam HSLC 2026: Re-Admission Mandatory for Failed Class 10 Students, Check New Guidelines

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has issued fresh guidelines for students who could not clear the HSLC 2026 examination. According to the latest notification, students who wish to appear for the next HSLC examination must first complete re-admission to Class 10. The board has also introduced clear instructions regarding school admission, attendance, subject changes, and internal assessments. Students and parents are advised to complete the process within the prescribed timeline to avoid any issues in future examinations.

Assam HSLC 2026 Re-Admission Process

Every student who failed the Class 10 board exam and wants to reappear must enroll again in Class 10 under the new ASSEB HSLC 2026 guidelines. ASSEB has instructed all Heads of Schools to complete the re-admission process by August 14, 2026.

If the student's previous school is unable to provide re-admission, they can seek admission in any other school that falls under the same examination centre where they had originally appeared for the HSLC examination.

The board has further clarified that students will continue to use their existing registration number. There will be no fresh registration number issued after re-admission, and the same registration details will remain valid for future HSLC examinations.

Students will also have the option to change their elective subject after re-admission. However, this change can only be made before the Class 10 half-yearly examination. Once the half-yearly exam is conducted, no further request for changing the elective subject will be accepted.

Important Guidelines for ASSEB HSLC 2026 Students

The board has laid down several conditions that every re-admitted student must follow.

The school granting re-admission will be responsible for conducting practical assessments during the academic session and submitting practical as well as internal assessment marks to ASSEB.

Students must also appear in the Class 10 half-yearly examination. Those who fail to take the half-yearly exam will not be eligible to appear in the next HSLC board examination.

The Head of the Institution has been directed to closely monitor the attendance and academic performance of these students.

Schools have also been asked to include such students in remedial classes whenever necessary to strengthen their preparation.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ASSEB website for the latest notifications, examination updates, and any further instructions related to ASSEB HSLC 2026.