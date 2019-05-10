Assam CEE 2019 Result Expected Today

Assam CEE 2019 results expected today on the official website

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is expected to release Assam CEE result today. The Assam Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was held on April 28. In the official notification for Assam CEE, ASTU which is the conducting authority for the entrance test had said that the result will be declared on May 10. The result will be available on the official website for ASTU. Assam CEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at state-level engineering institutes in Assam.

Assam CEE 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: go to official website for Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU): www.astu.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the result link for Assam CEE.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result. Take a printout of your rank card.

After Assam CEE result declaration, ASTU will announce counselling schedule. Students will be allotted engineering seats as per their ranks in the exam.

Assam CEE was an objective exam of three hours duration. There were 40 questions each from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The Assam CEE-2019 will be based on Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Syllabus.

Meanwhile, an update is awaited from AHSEC about the Assam 12th board result date.

