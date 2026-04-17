Assam Board Class 12 Result 2026 Not Today; When, Where And How To Check

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to declare the Class 12 results soon, but not today. Minister for Higher Education and School Education, Ranoj Pegu, dismissed reports claiming that the results would be released today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the minister on Thursday night wrote, "HS exam results will not be declared tomorrow. This is a rumour."

Usually, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the education minister announce the result declaration date on their official social media handles. The official announcement regarding the result date is still awaited.

Where To Check Assam HS Result 2026

Once declared, students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on ndtv.com/education, as well as on the official websites and DigiLocker.

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

Students will be able to access and download their results for all streams, Science, Arts, and Commerce, using their login credentials. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Steps To Download AHSEC Class 12 Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official AHSEC website

Step 2: Click on the link 'HS Examination Result 2026'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

Exam Details And Past Trends

This year, a total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Exams 2026, conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.



Last year, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on April 30. A total of 3,30,744 students had appeared, and the overall pass percentage stood at 81.77%.