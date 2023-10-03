Army Opens Admission For 2024 Session Of Rashtriya Military Schools, Check Details

The Indian Army has invited applications for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2024-25 admission session. While the admission in Class 6 is open for both boys and girls, the class 9 admissions are only for boys. Rashtriya Military Schools are fully residential public schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and function under the guidance of Ministry of Defence. The last date for submission of online application forms and payment of fee is October 18, 2023.

The applications are open for Rashtriya Military Schools located at Chail (Himachal Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Belgaum (Karnataka), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Dholpur (Rajasthan) for the academic session 2024-25.

The students who apply for the admissions will have to appear for an entrance exam which will be conducted in a Multiple Choice OMR based mode. The dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to both classes will be shared with the candidates on their registered Email ids, mobile numbers. Candidates can also check the same on school website.

The applicants of Class 6 will be evaluated on the basis of Intelligence, General Knowledge, Mathematics and English of Class 5 level. While the applicants of Class 9 will be tested based on English, Hindi, Social Science, Mathematics and Science of Class 8 level.

Eligibility

Students who wish to apply for Class 6 should be aged between 10-12 years as on March 31, 2024. These students should be born between April 1, 2012 to March 31, 2014. Applicants for Class 9 should be aged between 13-15 years as on March 31, 2024. These boys should be born between April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2011. Six months relaxation in upper age limit is permissible for the wards of personnel killed in action for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 respectively.

Educational Qualification

For applying to Class 6, candidates should have passed Class 5 from a government or recognised school before the date of admission. Students studying in Class 5 are also eligible to appear in the entrance test for Class 6. For admission to Class 9, candidates should have passed Class 8 from a government/recognised school before the date of admission. Students studying in Class 8 are also eligible to appear in the entrance test.

