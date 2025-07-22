Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Results: Check Expected Date, Official Notification, Phase 2 Requirements

Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Results Update Live: The Indian Army will soon publish the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the Army Agniveer CEE 2025 exam can check their results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, as soon as they are released.

Agniveer CEE 2025 Results Date and Time: When will results be out?

To date, the Indian Army has not issued an official notification specifying the exact date or time for the Agniveer CEE 2025 result announcement. However, according to multiple reports, candidates can expect the results during the second-to-last or final week of July 2025. Aspirants should monitor joinindianarmy.nic.in closely for the confirmed release schedule.

When were the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 exams held?

The Agniveer Common Entrance Exam was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, with the General Duty segment held from June 30 to July 3, 2025.

What does the official notification say?

The official notification states: "Candidates will be shortlisted based on the cut-off applied to the written exam results in proportion to the available vacancies. The roll numbers of qualified candidates will be published on the Join Indian Army website."

How can I check my result?

Step 1. Go to the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "Agniveer Results 2025"

Step 3. Log in with your Registration ID and Password

Step 4. Download the PDF listing qualified roll numbers

Step 5. Print the result for Phase II verification

Agniveer CEE 2025 Results: What happens in Phase I and Phase II?



Phase I (Online CEE)

Conducted at CBT centres in 13 languages, the exam features objective-type MCQs. Full marks are awarded for correct answers; there is no negative marking.



Phase II (Rally And Screening)



Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups



Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements



Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check



Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates



Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment



Final Merit List: Ranking based on combined performance and vacancies

Agniveer CEE 2025 Results: What documents are needed for Phase II?

Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

Diploma or graduation certificates and mark sheets (if applicable)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, etc.)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) where relevant

No Objection Certificate (for government employees)

Character certificate issued within the last six months

Admit cards from all stages and recent passport-size photographs

How and when will Phase II admit card be released?

Phase II admit cards will be available for download in your candidate login section. If you have not received your admit card at least five days before your rally date, please contact your Army Recruiting Office for assistance.

In short, the Army Agniveer CEE 2025 results are due in late July 2025 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. After the result date, qualified candidates must download their Phase II admit card, complete PFT, PMT, medical exams, and document verification per the official notification, and prepare for the final merit list. Candidates are advised to check the official website by visiting the official website.