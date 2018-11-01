More Than 8,000 People To Take Part In 'Run For Education'

Run-For-Education is a fundraising event organized to support the cause of providing education

More than 8,000 participants from across the country will take part in the fifth edition of Airtel Run-For-Education on November 25, it was announced here on Thursday. Run-For-Education is a fundraising sporting event which is organized to support the cause of providing education for the underprivileged children, signifying 'Freedom through education'.

The marathon run, which includes four categories, Fun Run, 5 kms, 10 kms and 21 kms, will be flagged off from City Centre 1 in Salt Lake, a suburban town of Kolkata, reported IANS.

Funds raised through this event in 2014, was used towards building classroom facilities in Vivekananda Vidya Mandir, Barasat and the recipient of this year's aid would be Sarada Sishu Mandir, Tanterberia, Howrah.

The 2017 leg of this annual event was held on the November 26, flagged off from the City Centre Salt Lake.

The last day for registration for Run-For-Education is November 17, 2018.

