Architecture Aptitude Test Results Announced, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the results for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024. They will be required to enter their JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the results.

Only those candidates who have passed in JEE (Advanced) 2024 were eligible to appear in AAT 2024. The candidates also had a minimum marks requirement in class 12.

Candidates who qualified AAT will be eligible to get admission to BArch (Architecture) programme at IITs. The course is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only.

Allotment of seats will solely be based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2024 and B Arch programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT.

The syllabus for the Architecture Aptitude Test as released on the official website of the JEE Advanced includes questions relating to Freehand Drawing, Geometrical drawing, Three-dimensional perception, Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity and Architectural awareness.

In the JEE Advanced 2024 results that were announced recently, Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL), securing 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 7, achieving 332 out of 360 marks.

