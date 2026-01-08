Apply For DAAD Scholarship 2026 For Higher Education In Germany

DAAD Scholarship Germany 2026 is accepting applications from eligible candidates from developing and emerging countries to apply for scholarship programme. Aspirants pursuing Masters, PhD degrees can check from the various DAAD scholarships available for higher education.

Master Studies for All Academic Disciplines- DAAD

This scholarship programme can be availed by graduates or diploma holders to pursue postgraduate education in Germany. The scholarships are funded by the German Federal Foreign Office.

Research Grants in Germany- DAAD

Candidates who are pursuing doctorate at a university or research institution outside Germany or have already completed their doctorate can apply for this scholarship. Those who are doing their entire doctorate at a German university cannot apply for the grant.

Study scholarships for STEM disciplines- DAAD

The scholarship programme is for high-achieving students from developing and emerging countries who wish to complete a Master's degree in the STEM subjects at a German university.

Doctoral Programmes in Germany- DAAD

Candidates with above-average qualifications who wish to complete their Master's degree or Diploma, or in exceptional cases a Bachelor's degree, can apply for the grant.

Bi-nationally Supervised Doctoral Degrees / Cotutelle -DAAD

This programme offers candidates the opportunity to do a bi-national doctoral degree at home university and at a university in Germany.

Complete details are available at https://www2.daad.de/deutschland/stipendium/datenbank/en/21148-scholarship-database/

Documents required

Completed DAAD Application form

Motivation letter (job related, max2 pages, signed)

CV (Europass format)

Academic and work reference letters

Certified degrees and transcripts

Language certificates (IELTS, TOEFL)

How to apply