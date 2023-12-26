Applications Invited For Vice Chancellor At Gurukula Kangri, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

Ministry of Education has invited applications from Indian citizens for the appointment of vice chancellor at Gurukula Kangri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Interested and eligible candidates not exceeding 65 years of age can submit their applications by January 30, 2024 by 5 pm. The appointment will be for a period of five years or up to the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Candidates applying for the post should be a distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and /or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership. The candidate must also be committed to the principles of Arya Samaj, Gurukul System of Education and Vedic culture for being eligible for the post.

The job role is entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 per month with special pay of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

Procedure for appointment

Appointment for the post will be made from a panel of names recommended by the Search-cum- Selection Committee. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interact with and make a presentation on their vision for the Institute to the Search-cum-Selection Committee.

Gurukula Kangri (Deemed to be University) was founded on March 4, 1902 by Swami Shraddhanandaji with the sole aim to revive the ancient Indian Gurukula System of education. The university was set up on the bank of Ganges at a distance of about 6 km from Hardwar and about 200 km from Delhi. This institution was established with an aim to provide an indigenous alternative to Lord Macaulay's education policy by imparting education in the areas of vedic literature, Indian philosophy, Indian culture, modern sciences and research. It is a deemed to be university fully funded by UGC/Government of India.