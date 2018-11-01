Applications Invited For Research Grant On Visual Culture

The deadline for submitting applications is December 15.

Applications have been invited for a Rs 3 lakh research grant in the history of art writing and visual culture, with the focus being on periodicals. It is granted jointly by the Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation (SSAF) and Asia Art Archive (AAA). Aimed at supporting Indian and South Asian historical practices the grant will be given to one of the three candidates shortlisted by a panel.

The applications are open for Indian nationals residing in India, who have the "relevant academic qualifications", or are engaged in research, writing or publishing professionally. The year-long grant will commence from April 1, 2019. The deadline for submitting applications is December 15.

The applicants must apply online with a covering letter, CV, project proposals and proposed budget breakdown to both projects@ssaf.in and artgrant@aaa.org.hk.

More details on the grant can be found online on aaa.org.hk. "We invite proposals that interrogate how periodicals of different kinds -- journals, magazines, little magazines -- contributed to, constituted, and were embedded in the cultural politics of a historical moment.

"Preference will be given to proposals that focus on how the visual arts -- including cover art, illustrations, cartoons, centre spreads, photographs, portfolios, and reproductions of artworks -- were positioned in periodicals in different languages and/or different regions," AAA said on its website.