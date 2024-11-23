Applications Invited By National Institute Of Fashion Technology For UG, PG, PhD Courses

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is inviting applications for conducting NIFT entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses for the academic year 2025-26. The online registration and submission of application form started on November 22 and would conclude on January 6, 2025. The deadline for submission of application with late fees of Rs 5,000 will begin on January 7 and would conclude on January 9, 2025.



The correction in the particulars of application form online will be activated from January 10-12, 2025.

The date for the release of advance city intimation slip and admit cards will be announced later.



The NTA will conduct the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and PhD for NIFT admissions –2025 UG (Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BF Tech), and PG programmes (Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), Master of Fashion Technology (MF Tech) (Regular) and NLEA (NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- BDes, NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- BF Tech for NIFT Admissions – 2025).



The exam will be held in 82 cities in Hindi and English mediums across the country on February 9, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for academic session 2025-26.

The examinations for GAT (General Ability Test) will be conducted in Computer Based Test

(CBT) mode and the examinations for CAT (Creative Ability Test) will be held in Pen and Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.

