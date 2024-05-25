Application Deadline Extended For Joint CSIR-UGC NET, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the submission of online applications for Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam scheduled for June, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam by May 27, 2024. The application process will continue upto 11:50 pm on the last day. The previous date for the registration was May 21, 2024.

The application process for the CSIR-UGC NET started on May 1, 2024.

The deadline for the payment of exam fee has also been extended to May 27, 2024. The previous date for the submission of fee was May 23, 2024.

The correction window for making changes in the exam form will be operational from May 29-31, 2024. No changes have been made to the date of the exam. The test will be held from June 25-27, 2024.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

The fellowship programme is aimed at National Science and Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the test conducted by it.