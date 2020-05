State Boards In South India Announce SSC (10th) Exam Schedules

State Boards in South India will hold pending board exams between May and July

South Indian states have begun to announce exam dates for class 10, popularly known as SSC or SSLC, pending exams. Several states in the South of India were caught off guard with the announcement of the lockdown with no time to conclude SSC exams. The states have now gradually begun to arrange for conducting pending exams.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) announced SSC public exam dates recently which will begin on July 10 and conclude on July 17. Instead of 11, BSEAP will hold exam only for six papers. Over 6 lakh students are expected to appear for SSC Public exams in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Secondary Education Board had been able to conduct exam for three subjects before the lockdown. The Board is waiting for High Court's nod to set up 2000 extra exam centres and conduct the pending 10th class exams by the last week of May or first week of June. About 5.34 lakh students will appear for 10th exam in Telangana.

In Kerala, class 10 or SSLC exams will be held on May 26, 27, and 28 for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry respectively.

In Tamil Nadu, SSC Public exams will be held from June 1 to June 12 for about 9.5 lakh students.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is yet to announce the exam dates for SSLC Public exams.

