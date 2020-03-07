Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Postponed

AP SSC Board Exams: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams Postponed

Andhra Pradesh class 10 board exam, which were scheduled to begin on March 23, will now begin on March 31 due to the elections in mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in the state. The election will be held in two phases; the first phase will be held on March 21 and March 24 and the municipalities and municipal corporations will go to polls on March 27. The revised time table is available on the website of the Board. The exam will be held from March 31 to April 17.

AP SSC (Class 10 Board Exam) Revised Time Table

The intermediate exam is being held in Andhra Pradesh. The exam for first year intermediate students will conclude on March 21 and the exam for second year intermediate students will conclude on March 23.

In a first the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will facilitate junior college admission through online mode. The students who are giving the class 10 board exams this year will be the first batch to be enrolled through online admission system. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has notified college management across the state that from 2020 academic session, admission to intermediate courses will be held through Computerized Automated Student Online Intermediate Admission System. The e-admission process will be applicable to all existing private aided, unaided (including co-operative), Incentive, APSWR, APTWR, APRJC, and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Jurisdiction of the Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh.

